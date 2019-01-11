Dr. Edward Batzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Batzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Batzel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Batzel works at
Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 969-7493Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 1416 Monroe Ave Ste 303, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
People say to leave the area to get good care. I would recommend people from Philadelphia to drive to Scranton to have this top surgeon. He is brilliant, compassionate and convinced my 80 year old mother to quit smoking. A miracle worker!!!
About Dr. Edward Batzel, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1184612673
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
- General Surgery
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batzel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batzel has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batzel speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Batzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batzel.
