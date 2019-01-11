See All Vascular Surgeons in Scranton, PA
Dr. Edward Batzel, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Edward Batzel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Batzel works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geisinger-community Medical Center
    1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 969-7493
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    1416 Monroe Ave Ste 303, Scranton, PA 18509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoedema Tarda Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2019
    People say to leave the area to get good care. I would recommend people from Philadelphia to drive to Scranton to have this top surgeon. He is brilliant, compassionate and convinced my 80 year old mother to quit smoking. A miracle worker!!!
    About Dr. Edward Batzel, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184612673
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vascular Surgery
    Residency
    • General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Batzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batzel works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Batzel’s profile.

    Dr. Batzel has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Batzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

