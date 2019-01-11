Overview

Dr. Edward Batzel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Batzel works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.