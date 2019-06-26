Dr. Edward Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Barton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
AMG Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates SE MI26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 470, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 319-3000
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 319-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton took his time with my mother-in-law. He went out of his way to fit her in that same day. He was as kind and understanding as anyone could possibly be. He explained everything more than once and with great compassion. We would definitely recommend Dr. Edward Barton to everyone. Michelle Cartwright
About Dr. Edward Barton, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174539167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barton speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.