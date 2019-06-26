Overview

Dr. Edward Barton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at AMG Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates SE MI in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.