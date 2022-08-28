Overview

Dr. Edward Baron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Baron works at SightMD in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.