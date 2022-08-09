Dr. Edward Barns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Barns, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Barns, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Barns works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Otolaryngology6475 S Yale Ave Ste 401, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Edward Barns, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922007988
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas - School of Pharmacy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.