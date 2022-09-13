Overview

Dr. Edward Barias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Barias works at The Brain Spa LLC in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.