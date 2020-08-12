Overview

Dr. Edward Bantamoi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Chirurgia U di Parma and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Bantamoi works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.