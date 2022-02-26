Overview

Dr. Edward Banman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banman works at Primary Medical in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.