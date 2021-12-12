Dr. Edward Assi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Assi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Assi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Locations
Dr. Edward R Assi, DO PA1700 E Cliff Dr Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7486
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Assi, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Assi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assi speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assi.
