Dr. Edward Ashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ashman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Ashman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ashman works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3794MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashman?
I only saw him briefly...my first time meeting him....he was pleasant...explained my situation.....sent in medical assistant to administer injections...she was very thorough...with explanation of procedures, answered all my concerns and follow-up questions.....all in alll...a good visit.
About Dr. Edward Ashman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285633529
Education & Certifications
- Nirschl Sports Clinic Georgetown Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
- Albany Med College
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cornell University, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashman works at
Dr. Ashman speaks Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.