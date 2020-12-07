Dr. Edward Arous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Arous, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Arous, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
The Vascular Care Group - Worcester21 Eastern Ave Ste 3, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 556-0223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Vascular Care Group - Leominster114 Merriam Ave Ste 101, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-3399Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Vascular Care Group - Sturbridge214 Charlton Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566 Directions (508) 556-0959Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to see Dr. Arous for a surgical procedure to improve his circulation. His entire staff was absolutely amazing. My husband kept talking about how well he was treated. His wounds appear to be getting better and we cannot thank Dr. Arous enough for his professional kindness and care that he was shown. Cathy Liddell
About Dr. Edward Arous, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Tufts University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arous has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.