Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armbruster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Armbruster works at
Locations
-
1
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics-Hamilton2501 Kuser Rd Ste 3, Hamilton, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 896-0444Sunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Lawrenceville2A Princess Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Mercer Bucks Orthopedics10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 105, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (855) 896-0444Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armbruster?
Excellent Dr! I have seen Dr A several times. He was able to quickly diagnose my issue. The surgery went was more challenging than expected but it went perfectly! Recovery was exactly as Dr A explained. Recovery was straight forward as expressed. Dr A has great aura around him. He is confident without being cocky. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Edward Armbruster, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043439417
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - Newark
- UMDNJ - Stratford
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armbruster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armbruster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armbruster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armbruster works at
Dr. Armbruster has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armbruster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armbruster speaks Spanish.
214 patients have reviewed Dr. Armbruster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armbruster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armbruster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armbruster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.