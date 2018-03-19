Overview

Dr. Edward Aranas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Aranas works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.