Dr. Edward Apicella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Apicella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Sand Creek Medical PC116 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 463-0171
2
Northway Spc LLC1596 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-6772
- 3 375 Bay Rd Ste 103, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 682-2240
4
Saratoga Center Pain Management3 Care Ln Ste 302, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 682-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr Apicella completely. He knows what he is doing, I have always had excellent results from his treatment. He is personable and kind, but when the procedure begins he is all business and in complete control of everything and everyone. His staff is wonderful. All are professional and extremely competent. The office runs smoothly and I have never had even a hint of a problem. His PA(s) maintain the same level of excellence as Dr Appicella himself.
About Dr. Edward Apicella, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528051869
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apicella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apicella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apicella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apicella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apicella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apicella speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Apicella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apicella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apicella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apicella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.