Dr. Edward Amores, MD

Emergency Medicine
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Amores, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Amores works at Edward Amores M D in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergency Medicine Upper East Side
    525 E 68th St Rm M130, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-0780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Edward Amores, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • 1093973109
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
