Dr. Amores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edward Amores, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Amores, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Amores works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emergency Medicine Upper East Side525 E 68th St Rm M130, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-0780
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amores?
About Dr. Edward Amores, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093973109
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amores works at
Dr. Amores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.