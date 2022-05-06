See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Edward Allen, MD
About Dr. Edward Allen, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1285678326
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allen has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

