Overview

Dr. Edward Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

