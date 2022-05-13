See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Edward Alexeev, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Alexeev, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. 

Dr. Alexeev works at Spine Institute Of North America in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in White Plains, NY and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Spasm, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Institute of North America
    300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520
    Burke Rehabilitation Hospital
    785 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605
    Specialty Surgical Center of North Brunswick
    1520 US Highway 130 Ste 204, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Edward Alexeev, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588911226
