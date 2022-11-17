Overview

Dr. Edward Akelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Akelman works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.