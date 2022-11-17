Dr. Edward Akelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Akelman, MD
Dr. Edward Akelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
University Orthopedics Inc1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1510Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Except for the reason why I was there, I don't believe it could have been any better. Everything was on time. Staff extremely professional and very friendly. From the start all the way through post-op, everything went smoothly and with precision. Thank you Dr Akelman and Staff for everything.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588644629
- Roosevelt-St Lukes Hosp
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Dartmouth College
- Princeton U
