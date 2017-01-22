Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Ajayi, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Ajayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Apex Behavioral Associates LLC1850 Lake Park Dr SE Ste 218, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 438-1030
- 2 680 Thornton Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Directions (770) 949-8082
Regency Hospital of South Atlanta1170 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (770) 438-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened, asked questions and overall was easy to deal with.
About Dr. Edward Ajayi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Med
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.