Dr. Edward Ahn, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Dr. Ahn performed a very complicated but successful brain surgery on my daughter while he was at John Hopkins in 2016. Aside from his professional talents, his personality, the way he made my daughter feel comfortable is wonderful. she had similar unsuccessful brain surgery at another Hospital. He also took time to listen to me(mother) which I have no word to explain the comfort he gave me during that very difficult time. Thank you Dr. Ahn
- University Of Maryland Med System
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
