Dr. Edward Adkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Galion Community Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Adkins works at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.