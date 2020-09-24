Dr. Edward Abell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Abell, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Abell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Abell works at
Locations
Northeast GA Plastic Surgey1296 Sims St Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very pleased with the breast reduction done by Dr. Abell. He was very easy to talk to and instilled the confidence I needed to proceed with the surgery.
About Dr. Edward Abell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abell has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abell speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abell.
