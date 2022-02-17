Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omoregbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eunice, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Omoregbee works at
Locations
-
1
The Neuromedical Center - Neurosurgery - Eunice3521 Highway 190 Ste Q, Eunice, LA 70535 Directions (337) 981-4001
-
2
Louisiana Family Practice151 Hill St, Eunice, LA 70535 Directions (337) 981-4001
-
3
Acadiana Foot Centers LLC203 W Brentwood Blvd Ste 2, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadian Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omoregbee?
excellent
About Dr. Edugie Omoregbee, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457773863
Education & Certifications
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Louisiana State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omoregbee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omoregbee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omoregbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omoregbee works at
Dr. Omoregbee has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omoregbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Omoregbee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omoregbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omoregbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omoregbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.