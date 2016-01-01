See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland, CA
Dr. Eduardo Zapata, MD

Internal Medicine
26 years of experience

Dr. Eduardo Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zapata works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Insomnia
  Internal Medicine
  26 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1972525491
  St. Vincent's Medical Center
  St Vincent'S Med Center
  NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eduardo Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Zapata works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zapata's profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

