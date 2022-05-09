Dr. Eduardo Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Zamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Zamora, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Martinsburg, WV. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zamora works at
Locations
Neurology Center Of Excellence93 Crimson Cir, Martinsburg, WV 25403 Directions (304) 262-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with every aspect of my visit, from the clean and professional space to the calming colors and sounds in the exam room to the way Dr. Zamora explained every step of the testing. I felt very comfortable and informed, and would definitely recommend this practice to my family and friends.
About Dr. Eduardo Zamora, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Lyme Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.