Dr. Zaidner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Zaidner, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Zaidner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zaidner works at
Locations
-
1
Rasi Associates Inc.607 BOYLSTON ST, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 266-2266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidner?
About Dr. Eduardo Zaidner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205844362
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidner works at
Dr. Zaidner has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.