Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Zaidner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zaidner works at Rasi Associates Inc. in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rasi Associates Inc.
    607 BOYLSTON ST, Boston, MA 02116 (617) 266-2266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eating Disorders
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Eating Disorders
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Eduardo Zaidner, MD

    Psychiatry
    18 years of experience
    English
    1205844362
    Education & Certifications

    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaidner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidner works at Rasi Associates Inc. in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zaidner’s profile.

    Dr. Zaidner has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

