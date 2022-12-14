Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their residency with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Hollywood Dermatology/Csmt Spec3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Highly recommend Dr Weiss and his staff. Professional, compassionate and very competent. Have no doubt this is the office for any concerns regarding Derm medical issues. Not only for the expertise but also for the office atmosphere - very positive.
About Dr. Eduardo Weiss, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1053308965
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.