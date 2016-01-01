Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Villa, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Villa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prospect Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Locations
Eduardo Villa M.d. Sc622 N Milwaukee Ave, Prospect Heights, IL 60070 Directions (773) 275-4386
Robert Villa DDS Pllc5471 Rfd, Long Grove, IL 60047 Directions (847) 520-4887
Dr. Fredrick Ellyin Ltd5140 N California Ave Ste 545, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-3038
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Villa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447347802
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villa speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.