Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
1
El Paso Pain Center3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
El Paso Pain Center East12200 Paseo Nuevo Dr, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
El Paso Pain Center7825 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
4
Las Cruces Pain Center880 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 395-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
I had the distinct pleasure of meeting and being treated by Dr. Vasquez for the first time. I have had 20 procedures (nerve blocks, epidurals, etc.) over the past 22 years. Experiences varied from ok to feeling like an assembly line where the provider didn't talk to me at all. Dr. Vasquez listened, asked questions and did a thorough exam. He is friendly and compassionate, but very focused on the task at hand. I never engage in extraneous conversation, making excuses, or whining. That is why I find his very direct approach refreshing. I suspect that most reviewers don't know that he commands the El Paso and Las Cruces locations. I am a retired Lieutenant Colonel and have been in command in multiple assignments. Commanders are very direct and may have to redirect patients who argue, make excuses, or identify as victims. Dr. Vasquez is all about providing treatment and does not suffer extraneous talk from patients, as well he should not. Thank you, Sir.
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1225283211
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas At Houston Medical School
- University Hosp Univ Cinn
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Trinity U
- Pain Medicine
