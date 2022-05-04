Overview

Dr. Eduardo Vazquez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Vazquez works at El Paso Pain Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.