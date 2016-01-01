Overview

Dr. Eduardo Valdes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Valdes works at Clinicas Mi Doctor in Dallas, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.