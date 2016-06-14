Dr. Eduardo Uy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Uy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Uy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Uy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Sebastian Medical Group595 W Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Directions (909) 886-8888
-
2
Eduardo S Uy MD9717 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 822-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uy?
The times I was there I did not see Dr Uy, just the PA. (physicians assistant) so I cannot rate Dr Uy, but I will give a good recommendation to the PaA's I saw, one in each office. I liked them both. Those visits were very good with the PA answering all my questions and assisting me in all the reasons for my visit.
About Dr. Eduardo Uy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1578613949
Education & Certifications
- University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Medical Center
- The Med City
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- U of the East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uy works at
Dr. Uy speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.