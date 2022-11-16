Overview

Dr. Eduardo Uchiyama, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Uchiyama works at Retina Group of Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Plantation, FL, Hollywood, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.