Overview

Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Sotomayor works at TGH Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.