Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD
Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Love Dr. Sotomayor
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Sotomayor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotomayor accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotomayor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotomayor.
