Super Profile

Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Sotomayor works at TGH Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Cancer Institute
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cervical Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1912912536
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University of Miami
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotomayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sotomayor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sotomayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sotomayor works at TGH Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sotomayor’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotomayor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotomayor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotomayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotomayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

