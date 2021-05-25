Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
Joyce Stoddart Lcsw1667 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez is so understanding and non judgemental. Didn't treat me like an addict, nor did his staff. 10 years of sobriety because of them.
About Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
