Interventional Cardiology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL

Dr. Sabates works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Margate
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1532
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    the doctor is very professional and has Bastida knowledge of what he does, humane and very responsible
    Raida Quevedo — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD
    About Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851385686
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabates works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sabates’s profile.

    Dr. Sabates has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

