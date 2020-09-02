Dr. Eduardo Ruan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Ruan, MD
Dr. Eduardo Ruan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Hello, I'm a patient of Dr. Ruan at West Kendall Office. I want to share that he has gone far and beyond to help me with my medical condition after having a life threating emergency surgery. I truly recommend him and the staff from West Kendall Office. Thank you for everything! You guys are awesome!! Thank you again!!
About Dr. Eduardo Ruan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326023292
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wis
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Washington DC Gen Hosp
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Ruan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.