Overview

Dr. Eduardo Ruan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ruan works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.