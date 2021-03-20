Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 255, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5712SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi?
Dr. Rodriguez-Zoppi is very professional, caring, experienced and knowledgeable. He was part of a wonderful (DREAM) team of doctors that performed a complicated surgery on me. I feel and I know that he performed his part of the surgery very well and with excellent results. I feel very happy and blessed to have been assisted by Dr. Rodriguez-Zoppi. Thank you so much!! Muchas Gracias!!!
About Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598959066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.