See All Vascular Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 255, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5712
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Ligation Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi?

    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr. Rodriguez-Zoppi is very professional, caring, experienced and knowledgeable. He was part of a wonderful (DREAM) team of doctors that performed a complicated surgery on me. I feel and I know that he performed his part of the surgery very well and with excellent results. I feel very happy and blessed to have been assisted by Dr. Rodriguez-Zoppi. Thank you so much!! Muchas Gracias!!!
    wladimir alvarez — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD.

    About Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1598959066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez Zoppi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Zoppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.