Overview

Dr. Eduardo Reyes, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Bird Road Podiatry in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.