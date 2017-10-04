Dr. Eduardo Reyes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Reyes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Reyes, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
Bird Road Podiatry8485 Bird Rd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 551-3412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
After seeing 3 other podiatrists my infectious disease doctor recommended Dr. Reyes. After 2 separate surgeries I am thankful for Dr. Reyes. He takes the time to listen and explain everything. He never leaves without asking if you have any questions. He is gentle and compassionate. You will not feel rushed.
About Dr. Eduardo Reyes, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841550837
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.