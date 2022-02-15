Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from National University of La Plata School of Medical Sciences - Argentina and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Randrup works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD for a possible prostate problem. I am 78 years old so such is not an unusual concern. I have had several meetings with Dr. Randrup and none have been rushed and I had all the time I needed in every appointment to get my questions and concerns answered. He is very knowledgeable and especially concerned with me as a patient and a human being. To put it in the vernacular, Dr. Randrup has a marvelous bedside manner and I believe it is sincere. I rank him in the top two surgeons of the many I have had. I stopped counting at 23 major operations. At this point, we are simply monitoring the situation, but we both know what must happen eventually.
About Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1740235746
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- St. Elizabeth Hospital - Boston, MA
- San Martin Genl Hosp
- National University of La Plata School of Medical Sciences - Argentina
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randrup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randrup works at
Dr. Randrup has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Randrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.