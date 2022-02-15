See All Urologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD

Urology
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from National University of La Plata School of Medical Sciences - Argentina and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Randrup works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD for a possible prostate problem. I am 78 years old so such is not an unusual concern. I have had several meetings with Dr. Randrup and none have been rushed and I had all the time I needed in every appointment to get my questions and concerns answered. He is very knowledgeable and especially concerned with me as a patient and a human being. To put it in the vernacular, Dr. Randrup has a marvelous bedside manner and I believe it is sincere. I rank him in the top two surgeons of the many I have had. I stopped counting at 23 major operations. At this point, we are simply monitoring the situation, but we both know what must happen eventually.
    John F. — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1740235746
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    • St. Elizabeth Hospital - Boston, MA
    • San Martin Genl Hosp
    • National University of La Plata School of Medical Sciences - Argentina
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Randrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randrup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randrup works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Randrup’s profile.

    Dr. Randrup has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Randrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

