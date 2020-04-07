Dr. Ragolta Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Ragolta Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Ragolta Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.
Dr. Ragolta Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eduardo Ragolta Jr MD PA7500 SW 8th St Ste 204, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-0003
-
2
Carlos E Rivera8260 W Flagler St Ste 1H, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 968-8102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragolta Jr?
Doctor Ragolta was always professional, courteous, and supportive with everything that I asked of him. As with everything in life, you get out what you put in. Ragolta is a real force multiplier.
About Dr. Eduardo Ragolta Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831163799
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Cetec
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragolta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragolta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragolta Jr works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragolta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragolta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragolta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragolta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.