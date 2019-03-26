Dr. E Nicolas Pollono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Nicolas Pollono, MD
Overview
Dr. E Nicolas Pollono, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Pollono works at
Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas5430 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 538-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollono?
Wait times for a Dr of this Quality are quite low. His nurse was very pleasant and seemed most efficient. Dr. Pollono is a nice soft spoken man that will listen..most refreshing in a Dr today! He takes his time and you do not feel rushed out of his office. We needed all our records sent to Our home city of Fairbanks Ak. This was all done before we left his office. I give Dr. Pollono 5 Stars.
About Dr. E Nicolas Pollono, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1003046806
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollono works at
Dr. Pollono has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pollono speaks Spanish.
Dr. Pollono has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.