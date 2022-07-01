Dr. Eduardo Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Perez, MD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry Pllc10722 Potranco Rd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 712-1923
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
My daughter has been coming here since she was a baby and I wouldn’t go anywhere else. The doctor and staff and very friendly and helpful!
About Dr. Eduardo Perez, MD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1275634578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Centro Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
622 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.