Dr. Eduardo Perelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Perelstein, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Perelstein, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437246501
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center|St Christophers Hospital for Children
- Chldns Hosp
- U Buenos Aires
- Pediatric Nephrology
Dr. Perelstein works at
