Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University of Colorado - Executive Healthcare MBA and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Montana works at Childrens Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Cardiovascular Medicine
    780 Canton Rd NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-0289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Murmur
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Heart Murmur
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 2 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174554588
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado - Executive Healthcare MBA
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University - B.S. Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Montana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montana works at Childrens Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Montana’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

