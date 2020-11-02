See All Neurosurgeons in Yakima, WA
Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They completed their fellowship with Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada (Neurosurgery), Since 2005.

Dr. Meirelles works at Northwest Spine Center in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Spine Center
    1110 N 35th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 834-7050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Back Disorders
Back Impairment

Treatment frequency



Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Atrophy - Ophthalmoplegia - Pyramidal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1508843970
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada (Neurosurgery), Since 2005.
    • Neurosurgery Residency. University of Toronto, Division of Neurosurgery 2002-2005
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meirelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meirelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meirelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meirelles works at Northwest Spine Center in Yakima, WA. View the full address on Dr. Meirelles’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meirelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meirelles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meirelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meirelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

