Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They completed their fellowship with Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada (Neurosurgery), Since 2005.
Dr. Meirelles works at
Locations
Northwest Spine Center1110 N 35th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 834-7050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit (after a snorkeling incident) and subsequent surgery was over 10 years ago in Upstate NY but Dr. Mierelles still stands out as one of the best doctors and surgeons I’ve ever seen. He operated perfectly on my cervical spine and I healed wonderfully. Every so often I’ll look to see if he moved back to NY, just in case my spine requires a surgical approach. I would even consider flying out to WA if the recovery allowed me to fly back home after the procedure. In my opinion, you will not find a better doctor or surgeon; he’s the best in every aspect that matters in healthcare.
About Dr. Eduardo Meirelles, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1508843970
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of The Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada (Neurosurgery), Since 2005.
- Neurosurgery Residency. University of Toronto, Division of Neurosurgery 2002-2005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meirelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meirelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meirelles works at
Dr. Meirelles speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meirelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meirelles.
