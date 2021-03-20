Overview

Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Locatelli works at Florida Neuroscience Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.