Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Locatelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Neuroscience Center4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 504, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Locatelli?
My visits have always been professional and Dr. Locatelli went the extra mile to find out what is happening to me. I travel from Miami to Ft. Lauderdale to see him, which is becoming harder to get there. I would very much recommend him
About Dr. Eduardo Locatelli, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982667994
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash University
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locatelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locatelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locatelli works at
Dr. Locatelli has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Locatelli speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Locatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locatelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locatelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locatelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.