Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (55)
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Krajewski works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-3080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fistula
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fistula

Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fistula
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Rectovaginal Fistula
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Appendicitis
Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Paracentesis
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Sincere empathy in person. Provided complete information and answered all questions fully and in an understanding manner. Good communication either in person or by phone.
    Adriana E Porrata Colon — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073618120
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krajewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krajewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krajewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krajewski has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krajewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Krajewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krajewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krajewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krajewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

