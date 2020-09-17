Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krajewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Krajewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krajewski?
Sincere empathy in person. Provided complete information and answered all questions fully and in an understanding manner. Good communication either in person or by phone.
About Dr. Eduardo Krajewski, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073618120
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- New York Hospital
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krajewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krajewski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krajewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krajewski works at
Dr. Krajewski has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krajewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krajewski speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Krajewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krajewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krajewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krajewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.