Dr. Eduardo Kofman, MD
Dr. Eduardo Kofman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health LLC12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 705, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 892-3101
Gastro Health - North Miami Beach16855 NE 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 770-0062
Surgery Center of Aventura20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-0323
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
the attention of the doctor and all his staff is excellent. I feel at home when I see them or make a call. they answer all my questions and give me support and solutions. undoubtedly the best attention and human service!!!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kofman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kofman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kofman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kofman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kofman speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kofman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.