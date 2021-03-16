Overview

Dr. Eduardo Kleer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Kleer works at Trinity Health in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.