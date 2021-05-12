Dr. Eduardo Jusino-Montes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jusino-Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Jusino-Montes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Jusino-Montes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
MSPB Internal Medicine - Dr. Hoffman3918 Via Poinciana Ste 8, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 964-3700
Spine and Wellness Centers of America3898 Via Poinciana Ste 19, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (305) 974-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I been with back paint for over twenty years and have seen a few doctors, I was ready to another back surgery again. Until my wife best friend tall me that their was a new doctor on her office, and it seems pretty good I went to see him and he really is good and he takes time to explain. I been going for almost a year and no surgery and I’m doing very good. Thank you Dr Jusino
About Dr. Eduardo Jusino-Montes, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730479387
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Jusino-Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jusino-Montes accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jusino-Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jusino-Montes has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jusino-Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jusino-Montes speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jusino-Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jusino-Montes.
