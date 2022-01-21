Dr. Eduardo Icaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Icaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Icaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eduardo Icaza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 120, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
hands down the best physicians
About Dr. Eduardo Icaza, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891054573
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor)
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Icaza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Icaza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Icaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Icaza has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Icaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Icaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Icaza.
